Mayor gets close up view of third river crossing thanks to lifeboat crew

Gallery

Great Yarmouth borough mayor Adrian Thompson by the construction work of the third crossing during his trip on the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat - Credit: Denise Bradley

A team of lifesaving volunteers have taken the mayor of Great Yarmouth out on a fast-moving journey to show off their equipment and skills.

On Sunday the mayor of the borough of Yarmouth Adrian Thompson met the crew of the area's RNLI station.

Yarmouth borough Mayor, Adrian Thompson, and the mayoress, Jenny Thompson, with the crew as they visit the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat Station. - Credit: Denise Bradley

After his tour of the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat Station, Mr Thompson then boarded its all weather lifeboat the Samarbeta.

Setting off from Gorleston, the lifeboat under the command of coxswain Andy Mason headed down the River Yare, where Mr Thompson was given a fresh perspective on the progress on the third river crossing project.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston inshore Atlantic 85 lifeboat John Rowntree by the construction work of the bridge - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Samarbeta was shadowed by the RNLI station's inshore lifeboat the John Rowntree, which at one point to show off its power towed the larger vessel behind it.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston inshore Atlantic 85 lifeboat in action off the coast at Yarmouth. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The mayor was greeted by the lifeboat operations manager, Captain Lindsey Wigmore, and the deputy chair of the station's RNLI Ladies Guild, Cheryl Hacking.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston inshore Atlantic 85 lifeboat John Rowntree by the construction work of the bridge - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Thompson was also presented with a picture of the Samarbeta by the station’s president Jim Carter.

Great Yarmouth borough mayor Adrian Thompson, right, and the mayoress, Jenny Thompson, receive a picture of the lifeboat from Jim Carter, honorary president ,during their visit to the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat Station. With them is coxswain Andy Mason, and the crew. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston inshore Atlantic 85 lifeboat John Rowntree at the Haven Bridge on the River Yare at Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston inshore Atlantic 85 lifeboat on the River Yare at Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Denise Bradley



