Mayor gets close up view of third river crossing thanks to lifeboat crew
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A team of lifesaving volunteers have taken the mayor of Great Yarmouth out on a fast-moving journey to show off their equipment and skills.
On Sunday the mayor of the borough of Yarmouth Adrian Thompson met the crew of the area's RNLI station.
After his tour of the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat Station, Mr Thompson then boarded its all weather lifeboat the Samarbeta.
Setting off from Gorleston, the lifeboat under the command of coxswain Andy Mason headed down the River Yare, where Mr Thompson was given a fresh perspective on the progress on the third river crossing project.
The Samarbeta was shadowed by the RNLI station's inshore lifeboat the John Rowntree, which at one point to show off its power towed the larger vessel behind it.
The mayor was greeted by the lifeboat operations manager, Captain Lindsey Wigmore, and the deputy chair of the station's RNLI Ladies Guild, Cheryl Hacking.
Mr Thompson was also presented with a picture of the Samarbeta by the station’s president Jim Carter.