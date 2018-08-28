Search

Lifeboat launched amid concerns for person’s welfare

PUBLISHED: 11:40 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 01 January 2019

RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston's Seahorse IV in action. Picture: James Bass

RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston's Seahorse IV in action. Picture: James Bass

A lifeboat was launched from the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI this morning after concerns for a person’s welfare.

The Seahorse IV inshore lifeboat was launched at 9.47am on Tuesday, January 1 2019 to the call out of a person at the end of South Pier, Gorleston.

The East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene and the individual was in their care when the lifeboat crew arrived.

The person had not entered the water throughout the incident.

It was the first call out of the year for the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI, and the first since crews responded to two incidents on the same day on December 10 2018.

