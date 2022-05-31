RNLI lifeguard patrols extended to more of region's beaches
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Lifeguard patrols run by the RNLI are to be extended along the Norfolk and Suffolk coastline for the busy summer season.
Daily patrols have been carried out by RNLI lifeguards at several beaches in our region and the lifesaving service will be extended to others from July.
In the Great Yarmouth area daily patrols have been taking place at Gorleston beach from April 30.
From July 2 these patrols will be extended to Great Yarmouth and Hemsby beaches.
In North Norfolk daily patrols are happening at Cromer East, Mundesley, Sea Palling and Sheringham West beaches.
From July 2, there will be new patrols as Cromer West, East Runton, Sheringham East, Wells and West Runton beaches.
In east Suffolk daily patrols are taking place at Lowestoft South and Southwold North beaches.
From July 2 RNLI patrols will extend to Lowestoft North and Southwold South beaches.
Most RNLI daily patrols will remain in place until September 4.
Gorleston, Cromer East, Mundesley, Sea Palling and Sheringham West will have RNLI patrols until September 11.
RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor, Ted Morgan, said people should make sure they head to RNLI patrolled beaches to ensure they stay and feel safe.
Mr Morgan said: ‘We know that beachgoers will want to enjoy the hot weather, but make sure you enjoy it at a lifeguarded beach where our lifeguards will be undertaking daily patrols."
Ahead of a rise in beachgoers taking to the region's coastline, the RNLI, with the support of HM Coastguard, have launched the Float to Live campaign with advice for people if they get into trouble in the water.
If you find yourself struggling in the water, follow the Float to Live advice:
Fight your instinct to thrash around
Lean back, extend your arms and legs
If you need to, gently move your arms and legs to float
Float until you can control your breathing
Only then call for help or swim to safety
A list of RNLI patrolled beaches and more information on the Float to Live campaign is available rnli.org
Last summer it was reported there were fewer serious incidents reported than compared to 2020.