RNLI lifeguard patrols extended to more of region's beaches

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:05 PM May 31, 2022
Great summertime jobs. RNLI beach lifeguard Todd Davidson PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Lifeguard patrols are being extended across the region from July - Credit: Nick Butcher

Lifeguard patrols run by the RNLI are to be extended along the Norfolk and Suffolk coastline for the busy summer season.

Daily patrols have been carried out by RNLI lifeguards at several beaches in our region and the lifesaving service will be extended to others from July.

In the Great Yarmouth area daily patrols have been taking place at Gorleston beach from April 30.

From July 2 these patrols will be extended to Great Yarmouth and Hemsby beaches.

In North Norfolk daily patrols are happening at Cromer East, Mundesley, Sea Palling and Sheringham West beaches.

From July 2, there will be new patrols as Cromer West, East Runton, Sheringham East, Wells and West Runton beaches.

In east Suffolk daily patrols are taking place at Lowestoft South and Southwold North beaches.

From July 2 RNLI patrols will extend to Lowestoft North and Southwold South beaches.

Most RNLI daily patrols will remain in place until September 4.

An RNLI Lifeguard keeps watch on Southwold beach. Picture: Liam Fayle-Parr/RNLI

An RNLI lifeguard at Southwold - Credit: Archant

Gorleston, Cromer East, Mundesley, Sea Palling and Sheringham West will have RNLI patrols until September 11.

RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor, Ted Morgan, said people should make sure they head to RNLI patrolled beaches to ensure they stay and feel safe.

Mr Morgan said: ‘We know that beachgoers will want to enjoy the hot weather, but make sure you enjoy it at a lifeguarded beach where our lifeguards will be undertaking daily patrols."

Ahead of a rise in beachgoers taking to the region's coastline, the RNLI, with the support of HM Coastguard, have launched the Float to Live campaign with advice for people if they get into trouble in the water.

If you find yourself struggling in the water, follow the Float to Live advice:

Fight your instinct to thrash around

Lean back, extend your arms and legs

If you need to, gently move your arms and legs to float

Float until you can control your breathing

Only then call for help or swim to safety

A list of RNLI patrolled beaches and more information on the Float to Live campaign is available rnli.org

Last summer it was reported there were fewer serious incidents reported than compared to 2020.

Great Yarmouth News
Lowestoft News

