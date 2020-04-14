How your child’s colourful drawing could help brighten someone’s day

An appeal for children's artwork to help brighten the day for the elderly and vulnerable has already drawn some fantastic entries Picture:GYBC Archant

Rainbow pictures posted in windows have already helped to cheer communities in lockdown as people go about their daily stroll.

Here are some of the fantastic drawings we've had submitted to us to help launch #GYTogether. pic.twitter.com/fQE0utg7hI — Gt Yarmouth Council (@greatyarmouthbc) April 13, 2020

But what about those who can’t get out to see them?

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is calling on youngsters to draw on their creativity and produce pictures, stories, or messages of hope that can be sent out to the isolated and vulnerable in care packages.

It is hoped the initiative, called GYTogether, will spread positivity and help to occupy children now the schools are shut.

Those submitted so far include a summer beach scene with sand castles on the shore, a colourful rainbow with the message “be safe, be kind”, a cheerful rabbit in a sunny garden urging the recipient to “keep smiling” and a smiley-faced heart.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has launche its #GYTogether project aimed at harnessing the creativity of children to help brighten the day for the housebound Picture: James Bass Great Yarmouth Borough Council has launche its #GYTogether project aimed at harnessing the creativity of children to help brighten the day for the housebound Picture: James Bass

A statement on GYBC’s Facebook page said: “As you may know, we have been helping organise deliveries of donations of food and necessities to our local, community-run food banks during Covid-19.

“These are then made into food parcels and given to the vulnerable and elderly people of our borough who are self-isolating or cannot leave the house.

“Covid-19 is a scary, lonely time for many, especially for a lot of people receiving the food parcels.

“We have decided to launch our #GYTogether campaign to help keep kids busy with creative activity whilst also putting smiles on the faces of those self-isolating and vulnerable, who might be lonely.”

Under the scheme children will be invited to submit a drawing, short story or message relating to a different theme each week.

The first week’s theme of “what would you like to do when restrictions are lifted” has seen children picture a trip to the swimming pool, a visit the beach, and having a party.

The short stories and messages should only be one side of an A4 page and posted digitally on the town hall’s #GYtogether social media channels.

All submissions will then be printed and included in packs to the vulnerable and those self-isolating.

No children should feature in the photos posted and parental permission is a must.

The entry needs to include the child’s first name and age.

A winner will be chosen each week by the town’s mayor and receive a chocolate prize.

Entries close every Sunday at 5pm.

