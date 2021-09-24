Are customers still wearing face masks?

Published: 3:22 PM September 24, 2021

Patrick Duffy, owner of Palace Bingo, Casino and Cinema, with two customers of Palace Bingo in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

It is a sight we have become accustomed to - people wearing face masks as they enter restaurants, shops and businesses.

Following so-called Freedom Day, the government had advised that people should keep wearing face masks.

We spoke to three Great Yarmouth venues to see what their approach has been and if people are following government advice to stay safe during the pandemic.

Patrick Duffy, owner of Palace Bingo, Casino and Cinema, said he wants to offer the best protection he can. - Credit: Danielle Booden

In June, Patrick Duffy, owner of Palace Bingo, Casino and Cinema, defended his business's strict approach to Covid safety, saying Palace has "a policy to protect everybody".

On Friday, Mr Duffy said that his establishments had remained vigilant even after restrictions were lifted.

Mr Duffy said: "We haven't changed at all.

"You have to wear your mask when entering, leaving and moving about the premises and that has been 100pc adhered to.

"We've also introduced vaccine passports in preparation for what I believe will happen a little later in the year.

"We ask people to bring in proof of vaccine and issue them with a special card and lanyard.

"But at the moment everyone is still required to wear a mask at certain times.

"All we want to do is offer the best protection we can."

Kate Rivett, St George's Theatre assistant general manager, says a lot of people visiting the theatre and cafe are still wearing masks when moving around. - Credit: James Weeds

St George's Theatre assistant general manager, Kate Rivett, said: "All staff still wear masks when dealing with customers.

"And we have found that most people are still masked up when they come to the counter and when they enter the theatre.

"When they're sat down, they don’t usually wear them.

"But when asked to, people usually wear masks without objection.

"But certainly since July the amount of people wearing masks has gone down or people are wearing masks under their nose."

Lek Thai and In the Mix on Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

Tom Smith, manager of Lek Thai, said that over the summer about a fifth of his customers wore face masks without being asked.

"Things have changed since July, but there are a lot of people still sticking to the old rules."

Mr Smith added that while a lot of customers aren't wearing masks as much as they did before July, they were still regularly using the hand sanitizer available.