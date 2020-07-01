Search

Advanced search

Police drone hunt in seaside town found no ‘armed gang’ after public call in

PUBLISHED: 10:56 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 01 July 2020

Police patrolled the area around South Market Road in Great Yarmouth yesterday after claims that a group of men were acting 'suspiciously' in the area - possibly armed with knives. Photo: Google

Police patrolled the area around South Market Road in Great Yarmouth yesterday after claims that a group of men were acting 'suspiciously' in the area - possibly armed with knives. Photo: Google

Archant

A large police presence descended on Great Yarmouth following reports a group of armed men were ‘acting suspiciously’ - but officers found no evidence of criminal activity.

Police have confirmed that they were called to South Market Road at around 3.40pm yesterday, June 30.

This was in response to reports that a group of men had been acting suspiciously in the town centre and that some of them were armed with knives.

You may also want to watch:

Police officers, armed officers and a drone were deployed to the scene.

But following searches and enquiries, police moved to reassure the public that no suspects or victims were identified.

The news comes as a man was mobbed outside his own front door by a group of teenagers last week along Devonshire Road.

According to the victim, the group was “terrorising passers-by” outside the Londis store on St Peter’s Road.

He called for residents to “resist intimidation tactics” and call the police if a similar situation should befall them.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police cordon off area after man found dead inside van

Police have cordoned off an area around Fremantle Road after a man was found dead inside a van yesterday evening. Photo: Google

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

‘Pointless opening for 20 people’ - Pubs big and small wrestle with decision to re-open

Steven Atkinson, who owns The Lady Haven with his wife Gill (pictured) will not be reopening on July 4 because of various underlying health conditions shared by both himself and his wife. Photo: Nick Butcher

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Police cordon off area after man found dead inside van

Police have cordoned off an area around Fremantle Road after a man was found dead inside a van yesterday evening. Photo: Google

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

‘Pointless opening for 20 people’ - Pubs big and small wrestle with decision to re-open

Steven Atkinson, who owns The Lady Haven with his wife Gill (pictured) will not be reopening on July 4 because of various underlying health conditions shared by both himself and his wife. Photo: Nick Butcher

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Flood defence work to close four roads this summer

Flooding in Burgh Road, Gorleston, from this summer. Picture: George Ryan

Police drone hunt in seaside town found no ‘armed gang’ after public call in

Police patrolled the area around South Market Road in Great Yarmouth yesterday after claims that a group of men were acting 'suspiciously' in the area - possibly armed with knives. Photo: Google

New market will help deter seagulls from town

A visualisation of the Great Yarmouth Market Place redevelopment. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

More than £1m to be spent to fix problems with Haven Bridge

Some £1.2m will be used for repairs at Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Pic: Andrew Fitchett.

Shop launches items for Norfolk Day 2020

Norfolk Day merchandise includes bunting and flags. From left, Abbie Smith, Ben Craske, Abigail Nicholson, and Marc Betts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY