Police drone hunt in seaside town found no ‘armed gang’ after public call in

Police patrolled the area around South Market Road in Great Yarmouth yesterday after claims that a group of men were acting 'suspiciously' in the area - possibly armed with knives. Photo: Google Archant

A large police presence descended on Great Yarmouth following reports a group of armed men were ‘acting suspiciously’ - but officers found no evidence of criminal activity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have confirmed that they were called to South Market Road at around 3.40pm yesterday, June 30.

This was in response to reports that a group of men had been acting suspiciously in the town centre and that some of them were armed with knives.

You may also want to watch:

Police officers, armed officers and a drone were deployed to the scene.

But following searches and enquiries, police moved to reassure the public that no suspects or victims were identified.

The news comes as a man was mobbed outside his own front door by a group of teenagers last week along Devonshire Road.

According to the victim, the group was “terrorising passers-by” outside the Londis store on St Peter’s Road.

He called for residents to “resist intimidation tactics” and call the police if a similar situation should befall them.