Would you like to stay in this Art Deco ex-pub in Great Yarmouth?

Would you like to stay in this converted Art Deco style former pub in Great Yarmouth?

The Clipper Schooner on Friar’s Lane off Middlegate has been renovated and will soon open to guests.

The house will be available for £399 per week.

Designed in 1938 for Lacons brewers, the pub was been built in an Art Deco style.

The current building replaced an earlier Lacons pub that had dated from the mid-nineteeth century.

Its curved walls and brick facade were a variation on Lacons designs from the 1930s, similar in style to contemporary cinemas but with a mock tower rising above the rest of the building.

The tower is decorated with a large sign showing a clipper schooner under full sail.

Two stone falcons perch above the front doorway.

The pub was the work of Arthur W Ecclestone, who designed a number of pubs both before and after the Second World War, including the Iron Duke on Jellico Road and the Links Hotel in Gorleston.

