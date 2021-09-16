Shot in the arm for Great Yarmouth's arts scene

Published: 12:15 AM September 16, 2021 Updated: 10:15 AM September 16, 2021

Great Yarmouth has been given a shot in the artistic arm ahead of its City of Culture joint bid.

Today it was revealed the town is one of 54 communities across England that will be the focus of an Arts Council England investment programme between this year and 2024.

The scheme will see Arts Council England increase both its staff resources and financial investment in each of the 54 communities chosen and help secure further finding for cultural activities.

It also includes the Fenland area.

It comes as Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft wait to hear if their joint City of Culture bid will make a shortlist of six later this month.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “This additional funding from Arts Council England will help support our plans to strengthen the cultural engagement within our wonderful borough.”

The new scheme follows the government's £1.96 billion Culture Recovery Fund, administered by the Arts Council and other bodies.