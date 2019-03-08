Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police close investigation into Asda click and collect assault

PUBLISHED: 09:02 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 28 March 2019

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

An investigation into an alleged assault at an Asda click and collect has closed.

On Wednesday (February 13) police in Great Yarmouth had received a report of an assault involving two women in the supermarket’s car park on Acle New Road.

A woman in her 40s had been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

Officers had appealed for witnesses to the incident, which is believed to have occurred at the side of the store, close to the ‘click and collect’ area.

But Norfolk police have said the case has now been closed due to lack of evidence.

Most Read

Road re-opens after Gorleston crash

The A47 heading toward Great Yarmouth.

Car flips onto roof after smashing through fence at social club

A Vauxhall Corsa ended up on its roof after it crashed through Water Lane Playing Fields' fence in Hemsby. Picture: Submitted

Hospital feeding tube put into the wrong place

A feeding tube was inserted into the wrong place at James Paget University Hospital in February 2019. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Opening of £7.5m Premier Inn delayed due to high winds

The opening of the £7.5m Premier Inn on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile has been delayed because of high winds. Picture: Joseph Norton

Family of missing teenager issue emotional plea for him to come home

Gvidas Butkus, 19, has been missing from Great Yarmouth for one month. Picture: Gintare Jociene

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road re-opens after Gorleston crash

The A47 heading toward Great Yarmouth.

Car flips onto roof after smashing through fence at social club

A Vauxhall Corsa ended up on its roof after it crashed through Water Lane Playing Fields' fence in Hemsby. Picture: Submitted

Hospital feeding tube put into the wrong place

A feeding tube was inserted into the wrong place at James Paget University Hospital in February 2019. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Opening of £7.5m Premier Inn delayed due to high winds

The opening of the £7.5m Premier Inn on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile has been delayed because of high winds. Picture: Joseph Norton

Family of missing teenager issue emotional plea for him to come home

Gvidas Butkus, 19, has been missing from Great Yarmouth for one month. Picture: Gintare Jociene

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Young men acting rather stupidly’ - Two in court over taxi rank fracas on Yarmouth’s Golden Mile

Two men have been sentenced for their part in a fracas on Yarmouth seafront Picture: James Bass

Police close investigation into Asda click and collect assault

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Beloved animal figureheads will be back on the water this year

Kelvin Thatcher, conservator, and Clare Southern, volunteer, at work on the figureheads originally on one of the boats on the Waterways at Great Yarmouth, being restored to be displayed at the Waterways when work has been completed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Stabbing victim feared he would be attacked again during arrest by two plain-clothed police officers

Magistrates in Great Yarmouth heard how a Great Yarmouth man suffered panic attacks in the wake of a brutal stabbing Photo: Nick Butcher

Stray cat who struggled outside in the cold for months in need of loving home

The RSPCA East Norfolk are trying to find a home for Patch. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists