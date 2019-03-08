Police close investigation into Asda click and collect assault

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

An investigation into an alleged assault at an Asda click and collect has closed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Wednesday (February 13) police in Great Yarmouth had received a report of an assault involving two women in the supermarket’s car park on Acle New Road.

A woman in her 40s had been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

Officers had appealed for witnesses to the incident, which is believed to have occurred at the side of the store, close to the ‘click and collect’ area.

But Norfolk police have said the case has now been closed due to lack of evidence.