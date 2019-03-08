'Miracle' survival of baby boy born 'inside out'

Baby Freddie is set to make a full recovery after being born with a host of organs on the outside of his body and enduring seven hours of surgery in his first days of life Picture: Roch Earrye Roch Earrye

A tiny baby has survived six hours of surgery to put his bowel, bladder, and intestines back inside his body after he was born with an ultra-rare abnormality.

Roch Earrye and her partner Nathan were completely unprepared for the severity of their son Freddie's condition when he was delivered by C-section at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

But now they are hailing his "miracle" survival and fundraising for the "whole team of heros" that saved his life.

A 12-week scan first revealed a "large mass" which medics at one point put down to being a girl's swollen ovary, and also a huge cyst which meant the baby was unlikely to survive pregnancy.

At 16 weeks the couple, of Beaconsfield Road, Great Yarmouth, were told it was serious and given the option to terminate.

Tests were carried out to look for a chromosomal defect that could provide a clue to the condition, and eventually they were referred to experts in Birmingham.

With no definitive diagnosis they decided to carry on with the pregnancy, knowing by this time they were having a baby boy.

When the day came on May 8 and little Freddie was delivered everyone in the room was shocked by what they saw, Miss Earrye said.

Freddie's bowel, bladder, and part of his intestines were outside his body because his stomach wall had collapsed and he didn't develop a belly button, a condition so rare it doesn't have a name.

"None of us had prepared ourselves for it to be this bad.

"They thought it was a cyst and it would just drop off. It was a lot worse than all of us thought."

Freddie needed immediate surgery and was whisked away amid a tangle of tubes to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, travelling with a team of specialists,

Within hours of arrival he was in theatre, surgeon's struggling because of his tiny size against collapsing veins and the risks of being under general anaesthetic for too long.

However, the operation was a complete success and after three weeks he was well enough to move to the N&N for transition care before going home.

At five months old he is full of smiles and delighting his parents and three siblings.

His mother describes him as "an absolute blessing" and "a little miracle."

Meanwhile the 32-year-old has hailed the "incredible" work being done at GOSH and is hoping to raise £1,000 as a thank you for saving her son.

She said: "No words will ever be able to say thank you for what they've done for Freddie and us.

"It really is an incredible place with a whole team of hero's who deserve every ounce of recognition they get.

"They've given us our son, a healthy baby who now has no problems."

