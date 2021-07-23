Bakery forced to close after it was 'condemned dangerous'

Published: 2:44 PM July 23, 2021

The owners of a small bakery in Great Yarmouth are searching for another premises to run their business after their first shop was "condemned dangerous."

Eloise's cakes&bakes opened up in Victoria Arcade in the town earlier this year following the success of their home delivery service throughout the lockdowns.

Owners Eloise Alvey and Luke Simmons began selling baked goods for delivery which proved to be a hit, with customers encouraging them to open up their first shop.

But following the move, the owners announced on their Facebook page on Monday, July 19, that they have "no choice" but to close the shop after having "nothing but problems from the very start."

The post added: "The shop has now been condemned dangerous by the appropriate professionals."

The owners said it has been an "extremely stressful" time for all involved at the business but that they will continue daily deliveries from Monday to Saturday.

"We have to put ourselves, our staff and customers' safety first", they added.