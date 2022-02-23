News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Hundreds join musical procession through town

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:02 AM February 23, 2022
Mr Wilsons Second Liners led the procession through Cobholm in Great Yarmouth

Hundreds of people in Great Yarmouth have enjoyed a colourful street procession in the Cobholm area of the town.

On Monday afternoon the band Mr Wilson's Second Liners set off from Cobholm Primary Academy with people coming out of their homes in their droves to enjoy the musical procession.

About 300 people joined in the procession, which was the first of three street party events in the town this week.

Before the procession the band performed upbeat 1990s tunes in the school.

The procession was the first of three in the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston area

The events are being organised by community-led project, Freshly Greated, an initiative funded by Arts Council England and supported by Voluntary Norfolk to bring creative experiences to people in and around Great Yarmouth.

Karen Jeremiah, programme director, said: "It was amazing to see such a wonderful turnout for the first procession at Cobholm this evening.

"So many people had smiles on their faces as they shared a really unique experience.

"The band and dance groups were exhilarating and created an incredible atmosphere.

"We are really looking forward to the next two nights in when the performers focus on the centre of Great Yarmouth and the Magdalen estate in Gorleston."

Hundreds turned out for the street procession

The next events begin at 5pm today (Wednesday) at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy and then again at 5pm on Thursday at Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston.

