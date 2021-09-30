Banksy's model village artwork to be moved to Peterborough
- Credit: Merrivale Model Village
One of Banksy's 'Great British Spraycation' artworks is to be moved from Great Yarmouth to Peterborough.
Banksy's work at the Merrivale Model Village is heading to the Peterborough Museum for an urban art exhibition opening at the end of the year.
The long term future of the work is yet to be decided but a replica model is in the works to be ready for summer 2022.
The original will remain at the museum until the exhibition ends in May.
Owner of Merrival Model Village, Frank Newsome, 60, said: "Today is the last day to see the piece. We decided to move it as we can't afford to have it out in adverse weather."
Mr Newsome, who moved to Great Yarmouth four years ago when he bought the business, said the Banksy art was a mixed blessing.
He added: "We have definitely seen an increase in footfall but we've also had additional costs in order to keep the Banksy secure."
The artwork is one of seven pieces which appeared in Cromer, Lowestoft, Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.
Most Read
- 1 Work to protect clifftop home halted by council
- 2 Covid on the coast: Great Yarmouth first to reach 1 in 10 cases since pandemic began
- 3 Woman suffered fractured eye socket after attack by partner
- 4 Missing man last seen in Great Yarmouth
- 5 Jobcentre closed for deep clean as Covid cases rise
- 6 Inside Gorleston's 'secret garden' with no way in
- 7 Grade II Listed Building to house independent businesses
- 8 New Yarmouth mayor and deputy elected amid opposition anger
- 9 Man charged for jewellery shop burglary
- 10 'Everyone needs community' - new parent and toddler group in Gorleston