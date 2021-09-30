News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Banksy's model village artwork to be moved to Peterborough

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:03 AM September 30, 2021   
A cottage signed 'Banksy' has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth.

Banksy's artwork at Merrivale Model Village is moving to Peterborough Museum - Credit: Merrivale Model Village

One of Banksy's 'Great British Spraycation' artworks is to be moved from Great Yarmouth to Peterborough.

Banksy's work at the Merrivale Model Village is heading to the Peterborough Museum for an urban art exhibition opening at the end of the year.

The long term future of the work is yet to be decided but a replica model is in the works to be ready for summer 2022. 

The original will remain at the museum until the exhibition ends in May. 

A Banksy-style artwork has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth.

The artwork will feature in an exhibition on urban art in Peterborough - Credit: Merrivale Model Village

Owner of Merrival Model Village, Frank Newsome, 60, said: "Today is the last day to see the piece. We decided to move it as we can't afford to have it out in adverse weather."

The Winter Gardens at Great Yarmouth has been awarded £10 million of lottery money. Frances and Fran

Frank and Frances Newsome bought the Merrivale Model Village business four years ago - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Newsome, who moved to Great Yarmouth four years ago when he bought the business, said the Banksy art was a mixed blessing.

He added: "We have definitely seen an increase in footfall but we've also had additional costs in order to keep the Banksy secure."

The artwork is one of seven pieces which appeared in Cromer, Lowestoft, Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

  1. 1 Work to protect clifftop home halted by council
  2. 2 Covid on the coast: Great Yarmouth first to reach 1 in 10 cases since pandemic began
  3. 3 Woman suffered fractured eye socket after attack by partner
  1. 4 Missing man last seen in Great Yarmouth
  2. 5 Jobcentre closed for deep clean as Covid cases rise
  3. 6 Inside Gorleston's 'secret garden' with no way in
  4. 7 Grade II Listed Building to house independent businesses
  5. 8 New Yarmouth mayor and deputy elected amid opposition anger
  6. 9 Man charged for jewellery shop burglary
  7. 10 'Everyone needs community' - new parent and toddler group in Gorleston
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Breckland councillors have raised concerns about Serco bin staff

Bin collection days to change across Great Yarmouth area

Anthony Carroll

person
The Regent Restaurant Great Yarmouth zero food hygiene rating

Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. Seaside towns need to find creative ways to challenge deprivation acco

Man dies after 'medical incident' on Yarmouth seafront

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
See how The Pines at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemsby is developing.

See inside new homes taking shape at former Pontins holiday park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon