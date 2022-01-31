BBC Concert Orchestra takes up three year Yarmouth residency

The BBC Concert Orchestra has taken up residency in Great Yarmouth - Credit: BBC

The sounds of a famous orchestra are to be used to help children in Great Yarmouth raise their aspirations and boost their music skills.

The BBC Concert Orchestra has taken up a three-year residency in the coastal town in collaboration with the charity Orchestras Live and local arts organisations.

Its three-year stint will see the orchestra hold workshops in every primary school in the town, stage free pop-concerts in public spaces and help local composers and music producers develop their talents.

As well as the pop-up concerts, there will also be concerts held with discounted ticket prices and there will be a free schools concert.

The residency is part of the Create Yarmouth scheme by the BBC Concert Orchestra and Orchestras Live.

It aims to raise aspiration and improve peoples’ wellbeing through collaborations with world-class musicians.

The BBC Concert Orchestra performs at the Proms every year, has performed music for many hit shows such as The Blue Planet and is on BBC Radio 2’s Sunday Night Is Music Night.

In 2018 it took part in concerts at the town's Hippodrome about the experiences of the resort's population in the First World war.

Bill Chandler, director of the BBC Concert Orchestra, said: “The BBC Concert Orchestra are committed to serving communities across the UK and bringing the joy of orchestral music to everyone.

"We’re proud to be collaborating with Orchestras Live and the brilliant work they do, and this exciting residency will allow us to immerse ourselves in the cultural life of Great Yarmouth.”

Stuart Bruce, senior creative producer at Orchestras Live said: “After working with the BBC Concert Orchestra on several amazing projects at Great Yarmouth in the past, I’m so excited that we are now embarking on a more sustained residency as part of our Create Yarmouth strategy.

"Over the next three years the Concert Orchestra will be bringing a range of inspirational activity that will involve many local young people and adults discovering, creating, producing and performing music together, developing skills, broadening of audiences for orchestral music, and contributing to the cultural infrastructure of east Norfolk.”

Create Yarmouth is in partnership with Norfolk Music Hub, Norfolk Museum Service, Norfolk Arts Service, Enjoy Great Yarmouth, Creative Collisions, Out There Arts and St George’s Theatre.