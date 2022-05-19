Beach clean and free yoga session on Great Yarmouth beach

Be good to the beach and your body by Great Yarmouth North Denes on Sunday, May 29. - Credit: Supplied

People are being invited to look after their surroundings and their body in a combined beach clean and yoga session on Great Yarmouth Beach.

Norfolk Beach Cleans is partnering with Waveney Flow Yoga for a special two-in-one event.

Volunteers are being asked to meet close to Barnard Bridge on North Drive at 10am on Sunday, May 29.

From there, people will be litter picking along the dunes before beginning a free yoga session on the beach from 12pm.

Volunteers from a previous beach clean took part to improve their surroundings. - Credit: Supplied

Tori Daughtry, from Waveney Yoga Flow, said: "It's something we all need right now - an event that's free, social and fun - with the added benefit of being good for the seals as well as your health."

Those interested are instructed to wear appropriate footwear during the beach clean as well as safety gloves. For the yoga session, wear comfortable clothing which you can stretch and move in.

For more information or to sign up for the event, visit the event page - Beach Clean - Yoga Session - on Facebook.

