Beach volunteers collected one crisp packet every 15 steps

Volunteers from UK Power Networks used their "Donate a Day" to help clean Great Yarmouth beach. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Volunteers on a Great Yarmouth beach litter pick have collected 700 pieces of rubbish from just a 200m-long stretch of coast.

The team, from UK Power Networks, covered a stretch of beach between Wellington Pier and the jetty.

They filled ten bags of rubbish, with nearly 90pc of collected items being plastic.

Their haul included large pieces of roofing felt and scrap metal.

There were also 267 cigarette butts and 208 small items collected that included salt, pepper and vinegar sachets along with lolly sticks.

it was said to be the equivalent of picking up a crisp packet or cigarette end every 15 steps.

The volunteers used their Donate a Day scheme which gives staff two days each year to volunteer in their local communities.

Organiser Graham Mace said: "It’s definitely something we will be doing again, but prevention is better than cure and we would prefer it if people took their litter to deposit in the bins along the promenade or home with them and dispose of properly there.”



