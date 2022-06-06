News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
How you can help in Great Yarmouth on World Oceans Day

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 7:09 PM June 6, 2022
Storm Eunice blowing sand across Great Yarmouth beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

Storm Eunice blowing sand across Great Yarmouth beach. - Credit: Danielle Booden

World Oceans Day is just around the corner and people in the Great Yarmouth area are being asked to help.

The Sea Life Centre on the Golden Mile is appealing for volunteers to lend a hand in a 24-hour beach clean.

The event will be captured in photos and the centre is asking volunteers to take pictures and post their best ’Global Beach Clean’ pictures with the hashtag #GlobalBeachClean.

The event is being hosted across multiple different Sea Life centres across the world from Sydney to Scarborough and they are attempting to collect a record-breaking volume of waste from beaches, rivers and lakes around the world.

Graham McGrath, head of Sea Life Trust said: "This Global Beach Clean provides a simple and effective way in which everybody can help to turn the tide on litter.

"In the past, Great Yarmouth have hosted successful clean-ups. But this year, we want to really come together and focus our attention on what we see as a global crisis."

For more information, visit the Sea Life Centre website.

Great Yarmouth News

