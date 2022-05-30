Fancy a pint? Great Yarmouth's beer festival is nearly here

The Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival will be at the Drill House from June 1 until June 5. - Credit: Marcin Rodwell

The Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival is being held this week with organisers saying it will be the best one yet.

Taking place at the Drill House on York Road from Wednesday until Sunday, the festival will be serving tipples from breweries such as Ampersand, Grain and Lacons.

CHEERS: Beer and cider will be available from breweries such as Ampersand, Beccles, Grain and Lacons. - Credit: Marcin Rodwell

Local bands and circus artists from all over the region are also involved, providing an eclectic mix of entertainment with live performances by the likes of Nikita Shreeve and Songs for Losers.

Amy Hancock, Lacons' marketing manager, said: “It’s the second time we’ve been the lead supporting brewery alongside CAMRA for the Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival and we’re excited about this year’s circus twist."

This year's Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival will have live music and circus performances. - Credit: Marcin Rodwell

The event is being organised by Out There Arts.

A spokesperson for the arts organisation said: "We are very excited to be bringing the beer festival back to the community and we wish to thank every single sponsor, volunteer and entertainer for helping this be the best beer festival we have produced."

For more information, visit the Out There Arts website.



