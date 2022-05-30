News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Fancy a pint? Great Yarmouth's beer festival is nearly here

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 4:19 PM May 30, 2022
A pint glass

The Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival will be at the Drill House from June 1 until June 5. - Credit: Marcin Rodwell

The Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival is being held this week with organisers saying it will be the best one yet.

Taking place at the Drill House on York Road from Wednesday until Sunday, the festival will be serving tipples from breweries such as Ampersand, Grain and Lacons.

Two men having a pint.

CHEERS: Beer and cider will be available from breweries such as Ampersand, Beccles, Grain and Lacons. - Credit: Marcin Rodwell

Local bands and circus artists from all over the region are also involved, providing an eclectic mix of entertainment with live performances by the likes of Nikita Shreeve and Songs for Losers.

Amy Hancock, Lacons' marketing manager, said: “It’s the second time we’ve been the lead supporting brewery alongside CAMRA for the Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival and we’re excited about this year’s circus twist."

People inside the Drill House.

This year's Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival will have live music and circus performances. - Credit: Marcin Rodwell

The event is being organised by Out There Arts.

A spokesperson for the arts organisation said: "We are very excited to be bringing the beer festival back to the community and we wish to thank every single sponsor, volunteer and entertainer for helping this be the best beer festival we have produced."

For more information, visit the Out There Arts website.


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Boxer Ben Poole rescues man and dog from River Yare in Gorleston

Hero boxer rescues man who plunged into river to save dog

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Bluebell Meadow Bradwell

Green light for new Sainsbury's store on 850-home estate

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
HMS Tyne at anchor off Great Yarmouth

Drone shots show British warship anchored off Yarmouth ahead of Jubilee

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston

Inquest held into death of Gorleston man aged 32

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon