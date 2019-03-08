Bikers' delight after council drops threat of parking fines at popular town centre rank

Dale Sellars, 45, from Caister, regularly uses the bike rank on Great Yarmouth's Market Place. Picture: Dale Sellars Archant

Motorbike riders will be allowed to continue parking at a popular town centre rank after a council dropped plans to fine bikers who left their motorcycles there.

The sign which was put up on the rank by Great Yarmouth Borough Council but has since been removed. Picture: Dale Sellars The sign which was put up on the rank by Great Yarmouth Borough Council but has since been removed. Picture: Dale Sellars

Biking enthusiasts were left in disbelief when Great Yarmouth Borough Council put up a sign on the rank at Great Yarmouth Market Place notifying them they would be fined if they parked there after the enforcement date - August 19.

The notice, which gave bikers a couple of days warning of the upcoming changes, was met by fierce criticism from people who had parked in the area between Bonmarche and The Feathers pub for years.

Dale Sellars, 45, from Caister, has used the rank for more than 20 years.

He said: "I couldn't believe it when I saw the sign because I'd parked there for years and never had any problems.

Bikers regularly use the rank when they visit the town centre. Picture: Dale Sellars Bikers regularly use the rank when they visit the town centre. Picture: Dale Sellars

"Most bikers only use the rank when they pop into town for a few things and don't leave their bikes around for too long.

"There's limited parking spaces for motorbikes which is why the rank is so popular because it is in a relatively safe area."

After listening to the concerns of bikers, Great Yarmouth Borough Council decided to remove the notice and subsequent threat of a parking fine.

A spokesman for the council said: "The signage that went up recently was not a formal/legal notice, it was simply to advise of (and provide advanced notice of) an intent to start enforcing a pre-existing traffic order on this land.

"This has resulted in some feedback from motorcyclists which we are taking into consideration.

"While we are considering this feedback and exploring alternative options with Norfolk County Council for a permanent solution, we will continue to use our discretion not to enforce where motorcycles are parked considerately, recognising there is little in the way of designated motorcycle parking in the town centre."

Norfolk County Council creates the traffic orders which are then enforced by the district councils.

Carrie Talbot, who is a councillor within the ward where the rank lies, has welcomed the council's decision after she informed the authority of the bikers' concerns.

She said: "Great Yarmouth is a town which welcomes bikers all year round and I am pleased the council has listened to their concerns."