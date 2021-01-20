Published: 4:51 PM January 20, 2021

The junction of Anson Road and Stafford Road in Southtown in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

A man was knocked off his bike before it was stolen along with his wallet.

The incident happened on Friday (January 15) between 9pm and 9.45pm as the victim, a 23-year-old man, cycled along Suffolk Road in Southtown, near to the junction with Anson Road.

The victim was approached by four males and hit, causing him to fall to the ground where he was kicked a number of times.

Suspects stole his wallet, which contained about £20 in cash and bank card, as his bike, described as a 70s style light blue folding bike with a basket on the back.

The victim suffered bruising to the face.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, residents who live in the area and have private CCTV or anyone with information about the stolen bike.

Witnesses should contact PC Mike Hurren at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/3416/21. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.