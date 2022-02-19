'I put my bottle of squash in there': Market trader tackles bin fire

Paul Bate by the bin which sparked a town centre drama - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A quick-witted market stall holder leapt into action and helped put out a bin fire in the centre of a market town.

Paul Bate saw flames coming out of a bin in Great Yarmouth's Market Place at about 11.40am on Saturday.

He threw a bottle of squash over it to help dowse the blaze.

He then contacted the market manager who grabbed a bucket of water before a fire engine arrived to help put out the bin blaze.

Flames had been seen coming from the bin - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Mr Bate, who runs the Beardy Comics stall, said: "I saw flames coming out of the bin so I ran over and put my bottle of squash in there just to dowse the flames.

"I then called the market inspector. He turned up with a bucket of water. Somebody else called the fire brigade.

"The market inspector got another bucket of water. Then he gave the bucket to the fire brigade and they made sure it was out."

A statement from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was over by 11.49am.