'I put my bottle of squash in there': Market trader tackles bin fire
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
A quick-witted market stall holder leapt into action and helped put out a bin fire in the centre of a market town.
Paul Bate saw flames coming out of a bin in Great Yarmouth's Market Place at about 11.40am on Saturday.
He threw a bottle of squash over it to help dowse the blaze.
He then contacted the market manager who grabbed a bucket of water before a fire engine arrived to help put out the bin blaze.
Mr Bate, who runs the Beardy Comics stall, said: "I saw flames coming out of the bin so I ran over and put my bottle of squash in there just to dowse the flames.
"I then called the market inspector. He turned up with a bucket of water. Somebody else called the fire brigade.
"The market inspector got another bucket of water. Then he gave the bucket to the fire brigade and they made sure it was out."
Most Read
- 1 Town centre shopping area sealed off as Storm Eunice batters region
- 2 Storm Eunice in Great Yarmouth: Winds ramp up in town
- 3 'It was there when I last looked' - Tree falls in Great Yarmouth
- 4 Court order bans people from Gorleston home
- 5 Storm Eunice leaves over 14,000 homes in Norfolk without power
- 6 Great Yarmouth town centre: Calm before Storm Eunice?
- 7 How Storm Eunice caused chaos across Norfolk and Waveney
- 8 More than 42,000 Great Yarmouth homes eligible for fuel crisis rebate
- 9 Police hunt wanted 31-year-old man
- 10 Storm Eunice in Great Yarmouth: Borough braces for full impact
A statement from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was over by 11.49am.