Homeowners told not to put out half full bins ahead of Storm Eunice

People have been told not to leave out half empty green bins - Credit: IAN BURT

Households across the borough of Great Yarmouth are being told to take extra care when putting their bins out for collection ahead of Storm Eunice hitting the region tomorrow.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has asked people not to leave out half-full green recycling bins and to make sure all bins are fully closed to stop rubbish blowing down streets.

The region is bracing itself for Storm Eunice - Credit: EDP pics © 2007

It is also asking people to put their bins out in the morning instead of tonight if they are to be collected.

A statement from the council's social media accounts said:

"Due to the extremely high winds forecasted the council suggests:

"Do not put out your recycling bin if it's only half empty, just leave it until next time.

"Put your bin out in the morning (by 6.30am) rather than tonight if possible.

"Ensure all refuse fits in the bin and the bin is closed to stop rubbish blowing onto the street.

"Get your bin in as soon as you can after it is emptied, to stop it from being blown over.

"Bin crews will pick up any material they drop if they are able but will not complete their rounds if they have to chase litter down the street.

"Any serious litter issues can be reported on 01493 742200."

The borough council also says it will have staff on standby to help those in need.

A statement said: We are working closely with the emergency services and other partners in the Norfolk Resilience Forum to monitor the situation, and we will have staff on standby to help them support the local community where needed."

On the coast, a Hemsby Lifeboat spokesman said it was not carrying out any preparations ahead of Storm Eunice due to the directions of winds, but would be monitoring the situation.

Ahead of the predicted 80mpn gusts of wind Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens in Thrigby has said it plans to close on Friday.

Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens says it plans to close Friday - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A statement on its Facebook page said: "The park will be open today but we plan to close tomorrow due to the amber weather warnings and forecast disruption from Storm Eunice.

"If you have booked to visit tomorrow then we will contact you to rebook or refund your tickets.

"We will monitor the weather conditions closely and may make changes at short notice so please check our social media and website for any updates before visiting. Stay safe everyone!"