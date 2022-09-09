Books of condolence open for people to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
- Credit: Archant
People in Great Yarmouth can pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II today at the town's Minster church.
From 9am the Minster will be opening a book of condolence for people to sign.
Caister Parish Council has also announced a book of condolence will be available to sign in the parish council hall between 10am and 2pm.
Hemsby Parish Council say a book of condolence will be opened at St Mary's Chuch.
Today at 11.30am morning prayers will be said at Hemsby Church.
At noon, the church bell will be tolled 96 times, once for every year of the Queen's Life.
There will be an announcement later today from Acle Parish Council and Acle Churches Together regarding the village's plans to remember the Queen.
If you are organising a book of condolence or organising an event to mark the passing of the Queen please email anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk with details.