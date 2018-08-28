Search

Advanced search

Great Yarmouth market revamp still on, says council, as it vows to put cash aside

PUBLISHED: 10:59 14 December 2018

Redevelopment of Great Yarmouth Market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Redevelopment of Great Yarmouth Market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Plans to revamp Great Yarmouth’s market place remain firmly on the council’s agenda, despite missing out in a crucial funding bid.

Graham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, giving his speech at the Christmas reception. Picture: ANTONY KELLYGraham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, giving his speech at the Christmas reception. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Last month, it was revealed that Great Yarmouth Borough Council had been unsuccessful in a bid to secure £1.5m from the coastal communities fund to give the market a £2.7m overhaul.

However, at Thursday night’s full council meeting, members voted in favour of squirrelling away its own contribution to the scheme - more than £1m.

Council leader Graham Plant said it was important to put the money to one side, so that if alternative government funding can be secured, the council will be well-placed to make its own contribution.

He said: “While we did not secure funding through the coastal communities fund, we are also bidding through a town centre scheme.

“Our ambition remains to improve the market place and this way if another funding opportunity comes along we will not have to miss out.”

However, while the members agreed to commit the funding, the exact design of the scheme remains to be confirmed, with it previously being decided further consultation was required.

Labour councillor Brian Walker raised concerns that committing the funding would mean the council would be willing to settle for a lesser scheme at a later date. However Mr Plant said this was not the intention.

The original proposals had suggested the entire market be re-located closer to the Minster, allowing a larger space to be created - which has come under fire from market traders.

Chris Walch, independent councillor for the Central and Northgate ward, though, said he was strongly opposed to moving the market and that the desired effect could be achieved at a much lower cost by renovating the existing lay-out.

He said: “I have been strongly opposed to this since day one - I think there is no point.

“Moving the market would not bring in more footfall and be taking away the livelihood of the traders.”

However Mr Plant added: “I think we need to continue designing but put the money aside so when the opportunity arises, we are ready to move forward.”

Topic Tags:

Other News

Snow and ice weather warning issued for the East of England

18 minutes ago Abigail Nicholson
Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The East of England has been told to brace itself for a cold weekend after a yellow weather warning for ice and snow was issued by the Met Office.

Breast cancer screening scandal which terrified families never existed

11:36 Geraldine Scott
File photo of a consultant analysing a mammogram. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Hundreds of thousands of women and their families were left terrified over a breast cancer screening scandal which never existed, a review has found.

Great Yarmouth market revamp still on, says council, as it vows to put cash aside

10:59 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Redevelopment of Great Yarmouth Market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Plans to revamp Great Yarmouth’s market place remain firmly on the council’s agenda, despite missing out in a crucial funding bid.

Who will be the next mayor of the Great Yarmouth borough?

10:59 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Mayor of Great Yarmouth, Mary Coleman at the Poppy Appeal launch. Picture: Joseph Norton

Mary Coleman’s successor as mayor of Great Yarmouth has been agreed by councillors.

Most Read

Appeal after shop worker racially abused in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 09:34 Liz Coates
Police are hoping the public will recognise this man Picture: Norfolk Police

A 46-year-old shop assistant was racially abused by a customer in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

Tue, 08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

Mon, 18:00 Joseph Norton
Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

Read more

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

Mon, 11:42 Joseph Norton
The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Would you like to play a major part in restoring one of Great Yarmouth’s most historic tourist attractions to its former glory?

Read more
Barry Coleman

‘Filby was his life’: Tributes paid to former mayor of borough

Wed, 11:17 Joseph Norton
Former mayor of Great Yarmouth, David Thompson MBE has died age 88. Picture: Archant

Tributes have poured in to a stalwart of the Great Yarmouth borough after he died following a short term illness.

Read more
Graham Plant

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy