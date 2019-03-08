Fancy a night in a police station?

Norfolk Constabulary wants to turn one its axed police stations into homes Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A redundant police station will be converted into six homes.

Planners at Great Yarmouth Borough Council have approved the application from Norfolk Constabulary to convert the building on High Street in Caister into a residential development.

The station, built in the 1950s, was closed in 2017, along with six others.

Norfolk Constabulary plans to construct six homes, with four in the main police buildings, as well as two new builds.

The scheme will include the demolition of a flat roof garage and two two-bedroom and four three-bedroom homes.

Parking places will be cut from 15 to 12, and access will remain from the high street and West Road.

The station was one of seven police stations lost to the county as part of a police review.

Stations in Acle, Bowthorpe, Tuckwswood and North Lynn were included.

