Search

Advanced search

Fancy a night in a police station?

PUBLISHED: 13:31 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 09 September 2019

Norfolk Constabulary wants to turn one its axed police stations into homes Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk Constabulary wants to turn one its axed police stations into homes Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A redundant police station will be converted into six homes.

Planners at Great Yarmouth Borough Council have approved the application from Norfolk Constabulary to convert the building on High Street in Caister into a residential development.

The station, built in the 1950s, was closed in 2017, along with six others.

Norfolk Constabulary plans to construct six homes, with four in the main police buildings, as well as two new builds.

The scheme will include the demolition of a flat roof garage and two two-bedroom and four three-bedroom homes.

Parking places will be cut from 15 to 12, and access will remain from the high street and West Road.

The station was one of seven police stations lost to the county as part of a police review.

Stations in Acle, Bowthorpe, Tuckwswood and North Lynn were included.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Gorleston pub to reopen under new management

The Tramways pub on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It doesn’t get any easier’ - Widower opens up over loss of wife five years ago

Mark Hawkins with wife Victoria. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman given wrong advice by council over extension will get back nearly £4,000

Great Yarmouth Borough Council was ordered to pay nearly £4,000 to a woman who installed an 'unnecessary' foundation on the advice of one of its officers. Picture: James Bass

Could this innovative idea finally be the solution to the ‘hellish’ seagull problem?

Great Yarmouth Borough Councillor Malcolm Bird believes a drone could be the way to tackle the seagull problem in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Gorleston pub to reopen under new management

The Tramways pub on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It doesn’t get any easier’ - Widower opens up over loss of wife five years ago

Mark Hawkins with wife Victoria. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman given wrong advice by council over extension will get back nearly £4,000

Great Yarmouth Borough Council was ordered to pay nearly £4,000 to a woman who installed an 'unnecessary' foundation on the advice of one of its officers. Picture: James Bass

Could this innovative idea finally be the solution to the ‘hellish’ seagull problem?

Great Yarmouth Borough Councillor Malcolm Bird believes a drone could be the way to tackle the seagull problem in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Man jailed for attempted rape of homeless woman in shop doorway

Ernest Roylance, 54, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. Picture: Norfolk Police

Fancy a night in a police station?

Norfolk Constabulary wants to turn one its axed police stations into homes Picture: Google Maps

Could this innovative idea finally be the solution to the ‘hellish’ seagull problem?

Great Yarmouth Borough Councillor Malcolm Bird believes a drone could be the way to tackle the seagull problem in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Car seized for driving without lights on

Police stopped a car driving without lights at night in Great Yarmouth on September 7. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

‘They are so dangerous’ - Shops stop selling ring frisbees amid seal injury concerns

Pinkafo was on the verge of death when she was rescued by the Friends of Horsey Seals last year. Picture Contributed by the RSPCA/M Perrin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists