Cost of removing bulky waste could rise
PUBLISHED: 10:54 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 15 November 2019
A council could raise the cost of its bulky waste collection service - but runs the risk of leading to an increase in fly-tipping.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council's environment committee has recommended approving a rise in charges ahead of its meeting next Wednesday (November 20).
The council operates a bulky waste collection service across the borough collecting items such as fridges, washing machines, furniture and barbecues.
It currently costs £14 to remove one item and £19 to remove up to three.
Under the proposed changes both would increase to £20 from April 1 next year.
The cost of removing four items would rise from £33 to £40 while the cost of removing five to six items, currently £38, would rise by £2.
More than six items can be removed on request.
A report prepared for the meeting states the proposed increases are necessary to meet the costs of running the service but warns they could lead to additional fly-tipping across the borough.