Have your say on future development in Great Yarmouth

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2013

Members of the public can have their say on a plan for guiding development in Great Yarmouth.

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

For the next six weeks the borough council is inviting residents to help shape the emerging local plan, which provides the starting point for deciding planning applications.

Following an initial consultation last year, the council will now consult on proposed changes to the second part of the plan, a draft document which includes new and amended policies for deciding such applications.

The changes also include proposed allocations of sites for housing development.

While the target is about 7,000 over the period 2013 to 2030, the council has already consulted on reducing this to around 5,000.

Councillor Carl Smith, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borogh Council. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Councillor Carl Smith, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borogh Council. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The draft document has been developed by council officers and the cross-party local plan working party of borough councillors.

People can have their say until October 6.

There will be a number of public exhibitions with officers available to speak with throughout the consultation as follows:

- Gorleston Library - 1-7pm, Tuesday, September 10

Councillor Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Councillor Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

- Market Gates Shopping Centre - 1-7pm, Wednesday, September 18

- Caister Council Hall, Tan Lane - 1-7pm, Monday, September 23

All comments must be received before midnight on Sunday, October 6.

Comments can be online at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/planning-consultations.

Hard copies of the consultation document and comment form are also available throughout the consultation period at the Town Hall and local libraries.

After the consultation, the draft document will be reviewed in light of the responses and there will be a further opportunity for people to have their say on a final draft before the plan is submitted for independent examination.

Cllr Carl Smith and Cllr Trevor Wainwright, leaders of the main political groups, said: "It's important that everyone has the opportunity to help shape this document, which will help ensure that growth and investment happens in a sustainable, coordinated way, meeting the needs and aspirations of communities."

In 2015, the council adopted the first part of the local plan, the core strategy, which defines two strategic locations for major residential and employment development, including Beacon Park and the riverside land in central Great Yarmouth.