Tax collection in Yarmouth 'significantly impacted' by pandemic
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015
Collection of council tax and business rates in Great Yarmouth borough has been "significantly impacted" by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report.
The matter will be discussed next Tuesday (June 1) by members of the council's influential policy and resources committee.
Published ahead of the meeting, the annual performance report for 2020/21 states that the pandemic affected some residents and business owners ability to pay tax and rates, due to uncertain financial situations, reduced incomes and impact of lockdown.
An additional factor was that the normal process of recovering money was delayed, with the magistrates court not scheduling liability hearings until December, seven months later than usual.
The report states: "Covid-19 has adversely affected particular areas of the council's performance through the entire reporting year.
You may also want to watch:
"Pressure on resources has remained high with our priority being to support vulnerable people through the three national lockdowns while also assisting and ensuring businesses and the public comply with the lockdown and stop the spread of the virus."
Applicants for social housing awaiting assessment increased due to high demand, while a large part of resources was targeted at relieving rough sleeping.
Most Read
- 1 Luxury cruise ship planning post-Covid return to Great Yarmouth
- 2 Drivers warned of new diversion at third river crossing site
- 3 See inside abandoned Art Deco seaside pub before renovation
- 4 'Questionable driving' sees drink-driver snared
- 5 Up to 80 new jobs as McDonald's prepares to launch at Asda
- 6 7 things to do in Great Yarmouth over the bank holiday half term
- 7 Hospital 10th highest for rate of Covid deaths after admission
- 8 Housing development bid for former Yarmouth school site
- 9 'Fingers crossed' - Hopes high for busy summer in Yarmouth
- 10 A continental vision and the changing face of Regent Road