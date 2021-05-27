News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Tax collection in Yarmouth 'significantly impacted' by pandemic

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:54 PM May 27, 2021   
A report to the borough council's policy and resources committee states that pressure on resources was high last year.

Collection of council tax and business rates in Great Yarmouth borough has been "significantly impacted" by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report.

The matter will be discussed next Tuesday (June 1) by members of the council's influential policy and resources committee.

Published ahead of the meeting, the annual performance report for 2020/21 states that the pandemic affected some residents and business owners ability to pay tax and rates, due to uncertain financial situations, reduced incomes and impact of lockdown.

An additional factor was that the normal process of recovering money was delayed, with the magistrates court not scheduling liability hearings until December, seven months later than usual.

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during the first lockdown in April 2020.

The report states: "Covid-19 has adversely affected particular areas of the council's performance through the entire reporting year.

"Pressure on resources has remained high with our priority being to support vulnerable people through the three national lockdowns while also assisting and ensuring businesses and the public comply with the lockdown and stop the spread of the virus."

Applicants for social housing awaiting assessment increased due to high demand, while a large part of resources was targeted at relieving rough sleeping.


  



Great Yarmouth News

