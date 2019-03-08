Council agrees to snap up rodent-infested house in Broads village
PUBLISHED: 13:04 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 20 March 2019
Archant © 2004
A rodent-infested house in a picturesque Broads village is to be brought back up to scratch, after Great Yarmouth Borough Council agreed to snap it up.
The empty home in Thurne has sat vacant since its previous owner died five years ago and has been left at the mercy of rodents and rot.
However, the borough council has now agreed to complete a compulsory purchase order on it – for an undisclosed amount – which will allow them to bring it back into use.
Once the CPO is complete the council has pledged to spend around £50,000 renovating the property before selling it on the open market.
It is hoped the home will fetch around £220,000 once the necessary repairs have been completed.
Graham Plant, Conservative leader of the council, said: “Local people have complained about the house and this will bring it back into use and make the overall area better.”