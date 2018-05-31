Town’s VE Day celebrations cancelled due to coronavirus

The much-anticipated 75th celebration of VE Day has been called off in Great Yarmouth because of coronavirus.

Michael Jeal - the Mayor of Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates Michael Jeal - the Mayor of Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Victory in Europe Day celebrates the formal acceptance by the Allies in World War II of Nazi Germany’s surrender of its armed forces on May 8, 1945.

But the public celebrations planned in Great Yarmouth have had to be cancelled.

Great Yarmouth’s Mayor Michael Jeal said: “It is shame that the event has to be postponed, especially since it is the 75th anniversary, but we must follow the Government’s guidelines on social distancing and put the health and safety of the people of our borough first.

“Postponement was unavoidable, given the exceptional circumstances.

“However, plans are being developed for ways in which the entire borough can still celebrate at home on VE Day, so although we will not be physically together, we will be in spirit. These will be announced shortly.”

There was due to be a celebration in the market place with 1940s collectables stalls, music, dancing and a service in the Minster.

But residents are now being encouraged to “mark the occasion at home”.