Search

Advanced search

£40 a week? Council proposing new fees for renting beach huts

PUBLISHED: 10:46 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 24 November 2019

The beach huts along Gorleston on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The beach huts along Gorleston on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A council that sold only four beach huts is proposing more options for renting the units in a bid to drive up interest.

The beach huts along Gorleston on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The beach huts along Gorleston on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fees and charges for the seafront huts in Gorleston will be aired on Tuesday (November 26) at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's policy and resources committee.

Six of the huts were installed on the town's lower promenade in May and although twelve units had been put up for sale only four were sold.

In July, the council's deputy leader, Graham Plant, branded the lack of sales "embarrassing" and a month later Town Hall put a number of the beach huts up for rent.

The original scheme had allowed the opportunity to buy a hut on a 25-year-lease at a sale price of £16,500.

The new beach huts have been arriving in Gorleston. Picture: Steve Crane.The new beach huts have been arriving in Gorleston. Picture: Steve Crane.

A report to the committee is now proposing an optional shorter lease period of ten years, at a price of £9,000, to give purchasers additional options.

Also proposed is renting the huts on a weekly or monthly basis, with fees varying depending on the time of year.

The new fees would be:

Weekly

Low season (April, November to March) - £40 per week

Mid season (May, June, September, October) - £100 per week

High Season (July, August) - £150 per week

Monthly

Low season - £120 per month

Mid season £300 per month

High Season - £450 per month

MORE: 'It's like a second home' - see inside this couple's Gorleston beach hut

You may also want to watch:

How do the proposed fees compare to other beach huts in the region?

North Norfolk District Council offers beach huts in Cromer for £210 a week during much of July and August while the price drops to £85 per week for May, June and September.

In Seaford, East Sussex, a weekly hire of a hut next to its pebble beach in July and August costs £150 while in May, June and September the price falls to £125.

Although East Suffolk Council does not offer a weekly hire, it is charging people £440 for a hut in Felixstowe from April 1 to March 31, 2020.

At Wells-Next_The-Sea, fees for renting a beach hut range from £105 to £420 per week.

In Lowestoft the prices climb from £40 per week to £150 per week while Southwold offers from £135 to £339.

The beach huts in Great Yarmouth have a veranda, two chairs and a table, plus access to a dedicated amenity block with wash basins and toilets.

The borough council already has planning permission for 70 huts close to the beach.

Most Read

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

How Great Yarmouth is pushing the boat out for Christmas

Flashback: Great Yarmouth Market Place on the evening of the towns annual Christmas Lights switch on event., November 2015 Picture: James Bass

Opening date revealed for new seafront cinema

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema

Patient given wrong knee implant at hospital

A surgeon performing a knee replacement put the wrong implant in, it has emerged. Photo: James Paget University Hospital

Owner’s disbelief after man steals bread roll from fish and chip shop

A bread roll was allegedly stolen from My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

How Great Yarmouth is pushing the boat out for Christmas

Flashback: Great Yarmouth Market Place on the evening of the towns annual Christmas Lights switch on event., November 2015 Picture: James Bass

Opening date revealed for new seafront cinema

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema

Patient given wrong knee implant at hospital

A surgeon performing a knee replacement put the wrong implant in, it has emerged. Photo: James Paget University Hospital

Owner’s disbelief after man steals bread roll from fish and chip shop

A bread roll was allegedly stolen from My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

£40 a week? Council proposing new fees for renting beach huts

The beach huts along Gorleston on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Can you help these kittens stay together?

Darlie, Starlie and Harlie all need a home. The RSPCA would like for them to stay together. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

When sail met steam - a glimpse into Great Yarmouth’s herring trade past

Keeping their nimble fingers busy: Scottish fisher-lassies enjoy knitting while awaiting the next catch of herring to be gutted.

15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

Grants of £74,000 awarded to repair Norfolk churches

The grant to St Andrews Church, Blickling, will help towards the £60,000 of repairing the roof following the lead theft in 2016. Picture: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists