Council announces revised date for green bin collection

Published: 4:43 PM February 15, 2021

Refuse crews on the coast will begin collecting green bins again next week after travel was made unsafe by last week's ice and snow.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has said that due to the volume of black bins and side waste being collected this week, crews will begin collecting green bins on the week commencing Monday, February 22.

The council has asked residents to ensure green bins are left out on the correct collection day next week.

"If your green bin is full and you’ve got extra recycling, we will collect that providing it is put alongside your green bin in a sack which the crews can easily lift," the council said.

Alternatively, residents can keep excess recycling in a secure place until the next scheduled collection day.

The council had earlier announced revised collection dates for black bins this week.