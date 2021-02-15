News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Council announces revised date for green bin collection

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:43 PM February 15, 2021   
A green bin being emptied

A refuse collector was injured following an incident with a bin lorry in Kirkley Run, Lowestoft. - Credit: ARCHANT

Refuse crews on the coast will begin collecting green bins again next week after travel was made unsafe by last week's ice and snow.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has said that due to the volume of black bins and side waste being collected this week, crews will begin collecting green bins on the week commencing Monday, February 22.

The council has asked residents to ensure green bins are left out on the correct collection day next week.

"If your green bin is full and you’ve got extra recycling, we will collect that providing it is put alongside your green bin in a sack which the crews can easily lift," the council said.

Alternatively, residents can keep excess recycling in a secure place until the next scheduled collection day.

The council had earlier announced revised collection dates for black bins this week.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Haven Bridge shut

Updated

Bridge now open after getting 'frozen shut'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Former Pontins Hemsby

'Parkland' plan for former Pontins poised for approval

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Esperanza Greenpeace

Greenpeace ship lands at Yarmouth for 'secret' mission

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Osvalsa Jovaisas

Great Yarmouth man who planned to deal cocaine is jailed

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus