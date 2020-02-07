Big changes in store for seaside holiday park

A seaside holiday park is set for big changes after a council approved plans for expansion and refurbishment.

Hemsby Beach Holiday Park is planning to increase its number of static caravans and luxury lodges.

The scheme, permitted by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, will involve demolishing the park's 66 existing accommodation units and three houses in order to allow for the addition of 28 caravan bases and 26 lodge bases.

The plan also allows for construction of an activity centre including a trampoline and rock-climbing.

A document supporting the application states: "The proposals will strengthen the holiday park's reputation as an attractive holiday destination while enhancing the park's character and image as a family holiday destination.

"Since the completion of previous phases, bookings and spend both on site and locally have increased dramatically," it says.

The plan would see an overall reduction of units, by 15, to a total of 464.

It would also increase parking spaces from 50 to 245.