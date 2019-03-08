Search

Village threatened by sea could receive £75,000

PUBLISHED: 11:05 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 18 November 2019

Hemsby Marrams in March 2018 (top image) and May 2018 (bottom image) Photo: Mike Page

Archant

A fund of £75,000 could be granted to a village threatened by coastal erosion to develop its sea defences.

Hemsby erosion. The Marrams. Picture: ANTONY KELLYHemsby erosion. The Marrams. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Great Yarmouth Borough Council's environment committee will meet on Wednesday (November 20) to discuss coastal management at Hemsby.

The village has suffered the from the full force of the sea in recent years.

A string of five chalets were ripped from the Marrams and thrown to the sea during a tidal surge in winter 2013.

Five years later a storm deepened the erosion, with 11 more houses vanishing and an access road threatened.

A report to the committee states: "Local confidence has been impacted and community concerns have been heightened."

Earlier this year, a dossier looking at possible short term solutions to the erosion issue identified a rock berm, similar to the one at Scratby.

The £75,000 would be used to develop outline designs for the rock berm and to complete an environmental impact assessment.

Show Job Lists