'A family has been denied the chance to live there' - Parish council's concerns over empty house

Somerton Parish Council is concerned about the long delays in refurbishing a council house on Horsey Road. Picture: Somerton Parish Council. Archant

Delays in refurbishing a council house have denied a family a chance to live there, a parish council has said.

The semi-detached dwelling on Horsey Road in Somerton is managed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council but has stood empty for six years.

A spokesperson for Somerton Parish Council said: "We are increasingly concerned about the very long delay in the borough council refurbishing one of its housing stock.

"This house has now been standing empty for six years and still the parish council has no indication as to when the work will start despite numerous attempts to find out."

The spokesperson added: "During this time the house has become more dilapidated but more importantly a family has been denied the opportunity of living in it."

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "The average time it takes to re-let vacant council housing within the borough is currently 19 days.

"There are, however, a few long-term empty council homes which do take much longer for specific and complex reasons.

"The Somerton property requires a full refurbishment due to the condition it was left in when vacated.

"The property was originally considered for full refurbishment plus the addition of a new-build home in the large garden.

"However, following lengthy discussions with the Broads Authority, which is the local planning authority for that area, it was concluded that the new build would unfortunately not be permitted.

"The property is therefore progressing through the formal process to procure a contractor for refurbishment solely.

"Works are anticipated to start this winter," the borough council said.

