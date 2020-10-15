Have your say on affordable homes on the coast

Affordable housing in Great Yarmouth. (Left to right: Great Northern Close, Crab Lane and Beach Coach Station). Picture: Google Streetview Google Streetview

Residents and local businesses have been invited to have their say on plans to provide up to 42 additional affordable council houses at three sites on the coast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is working with Broadland Housing Association to build 16 new homes on land at Crab Lane, Gorleston, 18 on part of Beach Coach Station car park, as well as eight off Great Northern Close in Great Yarmouth.

The flats will be let through the Council Housing Association Scheme.

The properties will all be one-bedroom flats suitable for housing up to two people, along with communal garden areas and dedicated car parking.

The flats will be built over two or three storeys, depending on location.

This pre-planning consultation is to seek views on the proposals to develop the sites and the indicative designs.

The consultation is open between Thursday, October 15 and Thursday, October 29.

Cllr Andy Grant, chairman of the housing committee, said “These plans are a fantastic opportunity to provide additional affordable homes as part of our ongoing Housing Strategy in the borough.

You may also want to watch:

“Increasing the delivery of suitable housing has been a priority of the councils for many years now and we are striving to meet the varied housing needs of our community.”

For more information on the consultation and to have your say, visit www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/have-your-say.

If you have issues accessing the information online, contact Broadland Housing on 01603 750274.