Search

Advanced search

‘Living document’ born to help county’s biggest Brexit stronghold assess impact of leaving EU

PUBLISHED: 10:45 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:45 20 November 2018

Great Yarmouth quay and town hall. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Great Yarmouth quay and town hall. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

The continuing uncertainly over life outside the European Union led to the birth of a “living document” assessing its potential impact in Norfolk’s biggest Brexit stronghold.

Barry Coleman, chairman of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's economic development committee Picture: James BassBarry Coleman, chairman of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's economic development committee Picture: James Bass

More than 70pc of voters in the Great Yarmouth borough elected to leave the EU in 2016 - the fifth strongest pro-Brexit vote nationwide.

However, with the nation’s future still up in the air, councillors in Great Yarmouth have agreed it needs to begin thoroughly monitoring how it could impact on the borough - even before a deal has gone through parliament.

After discussing a report from officers highlighting the challenges - and opportunities - Brexit could bring, members of the borough council’s economic development committee agreed to make the report “a living document”.

This means it would be routinely updated to reflect developments in Westminster and Brussels.

Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth Photo: Archant libraryTrevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth Photo: Archant library

The 31-page report, which was drawn mainly from reports from Norfolk County Council and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, suggested people in the borough were likely to be among the most vulnerable to Brexit’s impact.

However, Barry Coleman, chairman of the committee, was keen to stress it also outlines a variety of opportunities for the borough.

He said: “I personally think there are a range of emerging opportunities from Brexit. There will be challenges, but also opportunities.

“The need to up-skill the local economy will become more important and the report says this would create the opportunity for this.

“There is a far bigger world out there to be traded with outside of the European Union and that is what the report is saying. If you look at the clothes you wear or the white goods in your home, very few will have been produced in EU countries.”

Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth, however, described the political climate around Brexit as “a mess”.

He said: “There is nothing in this for the people of Great Yarmouth. At the moment the only glimmer of hope is that tourism could increase - which is only because of a weaker economy.

“I don’t think people understand the problems Yarmouth is going to face.”

Topic Tags:

Other News

How to help the high street and its scourge of empty shops

31 minutes ago Liz Coates
Marks and Spencer in King Street, Great Yarmouth, has been empty for nearly four years Picture: Liz Coates

Walk around Great Yarmouth and it’s not hard to find empty shops crying out for new life.

Video Man filmed wielding knife outside family restaurant

41 minutes ago Marc Betts
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

A man has been filmed waving a knife outside a family restaurant in Great Yarmouth.

Ladies retailer Bonmarche sees profits nose-dive by 48% as Christmas approaches

11:15 Eleanor Pringle
Bonmarche. Front of shop on the Market Place in Great Yarmouth town centre. Picture: James Bass

Profits at ladies clothing retailer Bonmarche have tanked by nearly a half in the first six months of 2018.

‘Living document’ born to help county’s biggest Brexit stronghold assess impact of leaving EU

10:45 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Great Yarmouth quay and town hall. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

The continuing uncertainly over life outside the European Union led to the birth of a “living document” assessing its potential impact in Norfolk’s biggest Brexit stronghold.

Most Read

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

Yesterday, 12:33 Joseph Norton
A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

A road rage incident in Great Yarmouth saw a man leave his car and try and get into another driver’s car when it was stopped at traffic lights.

Read more

Wanted woman arrested in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 15:17 Joseph Norton
Georgia Sugden. Picture: Norfolk Police

A woman who was wanted by police on recall to prison has been found in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Video Man filmed wielding knife outside family restaurant

41 minutes ago Marc Betts
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

A man has been filmed waving a knife outside a family restaurant in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Twitter

Man twice stamped on ex-partner’s head in horror attack

07:17 Christine Cunningham
Jason Charles was jailed for 27 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A woman thought she was going to die as her ex-partner stamped on her head twice and broke her nose, a court heard.

Read more
Norwich Crown Court

Emergency services called to town centre as lamp post catches fire

Yesterday, 17:24 Joseph Norton
Emergency services were called to King Street as a disused lamp post caught fire. Picture: Joe Norton

Emergency services were called to Great Yarmouth town centre after a disused lamp post caught fire on Monday afternoon.

Read more
Rescue Service

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy