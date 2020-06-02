Seafront carparks reopening as coast sees increase in visitors

Great Yarmouth during lock down May 2020. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Archant

Carparks on the seafront in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston are being reopened.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “With the easing of lockdown restrictions and the warmer weather, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of motorists on local roads and visitors to the borough.

“A number of businesses have already reopened on the seafront and others are making plans to reopen safely as soon as they are able.

“As we look ahead to the re-opening of non-essential retailers from June 15 and the hospitality sector later in the summer, the council has decided to re-open its seafront car parks to support that and avoid the risk of nuisance or dangerous parking becoming an issue.”

He added: “We are currently liaising with Norfolk County Council, as highways authority, to work through a range of plans to aid the safe social distancing of pedestrians in Great Yarmouth town centre, Gorleston High Street and the busiest tourist locations.”

