Bid to build 46 homes in village recommended for approval

PUBLISHED: 11:59 07 February 2020

The site of the development. Picture: Google Maps.

The site of the development. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A bid to build 46 houses in a Broads village has been recommended for approval by planners as it comes up for discussion at a council meeting.

The scheme is part of a larger plan, which already has outline planning permission, to build 144 houses in Martham.

A report by planners to Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee, which meets next Wednesday (February 12), states the application is for an affordable scheme with

30 units being proposed as social housing and the remaining 16 as intermediate housing.

The 3.5-acre site is south of Repps Road and access would be via Rising Way, while the other 98 houses would be accessed by a new roundabout.

Neighbours have expressed concerns over pressure on doctors, shops and village parking, as well as the impact of the sale of existing houses

While there is spare capacity at Flegg High Ormiston Academy and in the early education sector, the report states there would be insufficient capacity at Martham Academy and Nursery School for the children moving to the proposed development should it be approved.

Norfolk County Council will seek education contributions worth £140,220 towards the provision or enhancement of educational facilities at Martham Academy and Nursery.

When the application was first submitted, more than three years ago, it sparked anger among some locals who feared local services would be stretched to breaking point.

The scheme is one of six bids in various stages of development currently permitted in the village and should all the plans be completed it would see an increase of around 500 houses.

Martham Parish Council's chairman Paul Hooper has previously said the developments if finished would see the village, which has a population of just over 3,500, grow by 30pc.

The report recommends approving the plan subject to the highway issues being addressed and conditions relating to children's recreation, public open space and affordable housing being put in place.

