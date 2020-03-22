Pool and gym close over coronavirus advice

Phoenix Pool & Gym in Bradwell. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

A pool and gym in Great Yarmouth has closed after the government’s advice over coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Phoenix Pool and Gym, in Bradwell, closed on Friday night (March 20) after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the closure of pubs, restaurants and gyms across the UK.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “The government is telling gyms and leisure centres to close from [March 20] as part of its national plan to tackle coronavirus, also know as Covid-19.

“The Phoenix Pool and Gym is therefore closing temporarily from [March 20] until further notice.

You may also want to watch:

“Sentinel Leisure Trust, our operator, already has closure plans in place for this eventuality and is now putting these into action.”

The complex, on Widgeon Close, has a gym, dance studio, sauna and steam room.