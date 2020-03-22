Search

Pool and gym close over coronavirus advice

PUBLISHED: 14:43 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 22 March 2020

Phoenix Pool & Gym in Bradwell. Picture: Joseph Norton

Phoenix Pool & Gym in Bradwell. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A pool and gym in Great Yarmouth has closed after the government’s advice over coronavirus.

Phoenix Pool and Gym, in Bradwell, closed on Friday night (March 20) after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the closure of pubs, restaurants and gyms across the UK.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “The government is telling gyms and leisure centres to close from [March 20] as part of its national plan to tackle coronavirus, also know as Covid-19.

“The Phoenix Pool and Gym is therefore closing temporarily from [March 20] until further notice.

“Sentinel Leisure Trust, our operator, already has closure plans in place for this eventuality and is now putting these into action.”

The complex, on Widgeon Close, has a gym, dance studio, sauna and steam room.

