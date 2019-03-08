Fancy a night in a boutique room above a country pub?

Mark Dixon, EDP Chef of the Year from the Kings Arms in Fleggburgh preparing a Roman feast. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A country pub hopes to attract more visitors with an offer of boutique bed and breakfast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The EDP Norfolk Food Awards chef of the year competition at city College. Mark Dixon from the Kings Arms at Fleggburgh. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The EDP Norfolk Food Awards chef of the year competition at city College. Mark Dixon from the Kings Arms at Fleggburgh. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In a planning application submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council, the Kings Arms, on Main Road in Fleggburgh, proposes converting the pub and restaurant's first floor into holiday lets.

The plan includes three en-suite bedrooms.

It follows the opening almost two years ago of three garden rooms, each with its own hot tub, in the grounds of the pub.

Owner Mark Dixon said demand for the chalets inspired the decision to open more rooms to tourists.

Mark Dixon, EDP Chef of the Year from the Kings Arms in Fleggburgh preparing a Roman feast. Picture: James Bass Mark Dixon, EDP Chef of the Year from the Kings Arms in Fleggburgh preparing a Roman feast. Picture: James Bass

The award-winning chef said the food brings the customers who then stay for a night, with visitors from the area thinking of the place as a local treat.

Regarding the plans Mr Dixon said: "There is more room upstairs, more chance to be creative."

The proposed rooms would have a "country house feel", he added.

You may also want to watch: