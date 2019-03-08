Fancy a night in a boutique room above a country pub?
PUBLISHED: 12:03 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 19 August 2019
A country pub hopes to attract more visitors with an offer of boutique bed and breakfast.
In a planning application submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council, the Kings Arms, on Main Road in Fleggburgh, proposes converting the pub and restaurant's first floor into holiday lets.
The plan includes three en-suite bedrooms.
It follows the opening almost two years ago of three garden rooms, each with its own hot tub, in the grounds of the pub.
Owner Mark Dixon said demand for the chalets inspired the decision to open more rooms to tourists.
The award-winning chef said the food brings the customers who then stay for a night, with visitors from the area thinking of the place as a local treat.
Regarding the plans Mr Dixon said: "There is more room upstairs, more chance to be creative."
The proposed rooms would have a "country house feel", he added.