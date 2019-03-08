Six more holiday lets planned for seaside village

The Bakery, a building on the Street in Hemsby. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Six new holiday lets could open in a seaside village if plans are approved.

Location of the proposed accommodation is The Bakery, a building in Hemsby.

The premises, a detached two-storey structure on The Street, currently houses a fish and chip takeaway and the Coastal Caravan Services shop.

Documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council state the caravan services shop would be separated into three self-contained holiday lets and the first floor would be revamped as three more similarly self-contained holiday units.

The applicants are Coastal Gas and Plumbing Service, with an address in Caister.

The plans also include provision for four more parking spaces bringing the total outside the premises to 11, which includes one disability bay.

There would be two part-time employees.