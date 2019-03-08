Search

Advanced search

Six more holiday lets planned for seaside village

PUBLISHED: 10:02 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 18 October 2019

The Bakery, a building on the Street in Hemsby. Picture: Google Maps.

The Bakery, a building on the Street in Hemsby. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Six new holiday lets could open in a seaside village if plans are approved.

Location of the proposed accommodation is The Bakery, a building in Hemsby.

The premises, a detached two-storey structure on The Street, currently houses a fish and chip takeaway and the Coastal Caravan Services shop.

Documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council state the caravan services shop would be separated into three self-contained holiday lets and the first floor would be revamped as three more similarly self-contained holiday units.

The applicants are Coastal Gas and Plumbing Service, with an address in Caister.

The plans also include provision for four more parking spaces bringing the total outside the premises to 11, which includes one disability bay.

You may also want to watch:

There would be two part-time employees.

Most Read

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Serious injuries at Great Yarmouth harbour following ‘industrial incident’

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Village bypass to close for entire weekend for roadworks

The Caister bypass will close for a weekend while a roundabout is resurfaced Picture: Google Maps

Car showroom plans for historic leisure resort given the green light

Plans for a car showroom at Browston Hall, near Belton, have been given the green light. Picture: Savills

‘This is our chance to make life so much better’ - Charity targets furniture store as new £1.7m hub

Better Furniture in Southtown Road could be the new home of Centre 81, in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Serious injuries at Great Yarmouth harbour following ‘industrial incident’

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Village bypass to close for entire weekend for roadworks

The Caister bypass will close for a weekend while a roundabout is resurfaced Picture: Google Maps

Car showroom plans for historic leisure resort given the green light

Plans for a car showroom at Browston Hall, near Belton, have been given the green light. Picture: Savills

‘This is our chance to make life so much better’ - Charity targets furniture store as new £1.7m hub

Better Furniture in Southtown Road could be the new home of Centre 81, in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Six more holiday lets planned for seaside village

The Bakery, a building on the Street in Hemsby. Picture: Google Maps.

Vegetarian waiter lodges appeal after losing landmark legal ruling

Tom Clements, managing director of Clements Solicitors in Ipswich, has filed an appeal on behalf of Mr Conisbee in what is expected to become a landmark case for the rights of vegetarians in the workplace. Picture: CLEMENTS SOLICITORS

Three crews battle house fire in village close

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a Martham home. Picture: Archant

Children as young as 13 claim to be drinking “almost everyday” in seaside town

Norfolk's second Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) has been set up to cover Gorleston and Bradwell following the success of the county's first scheme in Great Yarmouth Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Headbutt in seafront casino was in ‘self-defence’, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists