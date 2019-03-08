Search

Council apologises for splashpad sign confusion

PUBLISHED: 14:39 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 12 July 2019

Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

Lauren De Boise

A Norfolk council has apologised for confusion caused by a sign at a popular seafront attraction.

Earlier this week a number of Gorleston residents expressed disappointment after turning up at the town's splashpad to discover it was not open.

The permanent sign at the facility indicates it is open from May to September, which led some visitors to believe it was open every day during those months.

However, the opening times change each year to coincide with school holidays, and this year it is open daily from July 13 to September 8.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "The council is in the process of having a metal sign attached which it will then change each year to avoid any further confusion regarding opening times every year.

"We apologise for any confusion. However, the times change each year to coincide with school holidays which also change unfortunately."

Located on the resort's lower promenade, the splashpad was popular last year with families and thousands of children enjoyed it during the summer's heatwave.

Opening times can be found here.

Council apologises for splashpad sign confusion

