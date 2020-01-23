Search

Council inviting proposals for former kids' fun park site

PUBLISHED: 13:57 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 23 January 2020

Pops Meadow play area, Pavilion road, Gorleston.

Pops Meadow play area, Pavilion road, Gorleston.

Archant © 20017

A cross-party group of councillors will evaluate proposals for the future use of a former children's fun park.

The future of Pop's Meadow, a former kids' fun park in Gorleston, is up for discussion next week at Great Yarmouth's Town Hall. Picture: Daniel Hickey.The future of Pop's Meadow, a former kids' fun park in Gorleston, is up for discussion next week at Great Yarmouth's Town Hall. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Pop's Meadow, a rectangle of unkempt land between Pavilion Road and Beach Road in Gorleston, has been empty for two years, with its fate currently up in the air.

A report to Great Yarmouth Borough Council's policy and resources committee, which met on Tuesday (January 21), stated that approaches have already been made by a number of organisations for a range of uses, from community and leisure association projects through to affordable housing and private market residential developments.

Carl Smith, chairman of the committee, said proposals will come before a group of five councillors before a final decision is made by full council in April.

Site signage and marketing documentation will be in place from January 31 for 12 weeks and proposals for the site can be sent to property@great-yarmouth.gov.uk.

A spokesperson for the council said the property team is happy for any requests for information to be sent through in advance to that email address, and they will then forward the marketing documentation as soon as available.

The report to the committee said: "Informal discussions with the planning department have confirmed that residential development would be consistent with planning policy and that support could be given to a sympathetic proposal.

"It is therefore a reasonable assumption that consent will be granted for some form of residential development on the site."

The Pop's Meadow site was originally purchased by the County Borough of Great Yarmouth in 1936.

As part of the purchase, a covenant was agreed with the vendor that for their lifetime, or for a period of 20 years, whichever the shorter, no buildings or structures would be placed on the land.

Over the years, the site, which also includes a former café, has hosted various low-key leisure activities including crazy golf and later trampolines and rides for young children.

