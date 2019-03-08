Search

Advanced search

Cafe owner's bid to open holiday home refused

PUBLISHED: 15:33 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 08 November 2019

Plans to convert the Seabreeze Cafe in Gorleston into a holiday home have been refused. Picture: Google Maps

Plans to convert the Seabreeze Cafe in Gorleston into a holiday home have been refused. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A cafe owner's proposal to convert her business into a holiday home has been refused.

Hazel Watts, who owns the Seabreeze Cafe in Gorleston, had hoped to convert the premises' ground floor into a one-bedroom holiday let.

Planners at Great Yarmouth Borough Council, however, have refused to grant the application, stating the change of use would not be acceptable on account of flood risk.

The cafe lies in a flood zone and the Environment Agency (EA) had objected unless the blueprint included raised floors and a higher refuge for guests.

Another reason for refusal, the council has said, was the size of the washroom.

It said: "The layout of the proposed development did not provide adequate standards of living accommodation by seeking to provide a substandard area to wash by being too small."

The cafe is on Pier Gardens, close to the beach and the Pavilion Theatre.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Fire destroys entrance to holiday park’s main complex

A fire has ripped through the entrance of Haven's Hopton holiday park's main complex. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Cinema to reopen before Christmas following multi-million pound refurbishment

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema in time for Christmas. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It would give children something to do’ - Residents respond to plans for artificial football pitch

A rough map of the location of the proposed artificial pitch, clubhouse and carpark off the A47 in Brundall. Picture: Google Maps.

Town’s first escape room planned for former clothes shop

Great Yarmouth is in line to get its first escape room in Regent Road. Pictured - Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It will be sorely missed’ - Council approves plan to demolish greengrocers

A developer is planning to demolish Greenfields, a fruit and veg shop on Victoria Road in Gorleston, and replace it with three houses. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

Fire destroys entrance to holiday park’s main complex

A fire has ripped through the entrance of Haven's Hopton holiday park's main complex. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Cinema to reopen before Christmas following multi-million pound refurbishment

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema in time for Christmas. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It would give children something to do’ - Residents respond to plans for artificial football pitch

A rough map of the location of the proposed artificial pitch, clubhouse and carpark off the A47 in Brundall. Picture: Google Maps.

Town’s first escape room planned for former clothes shop

Great Yarmouth is in line to get its first escape room in Regent Road. Pictured - Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It will be sorely missed’ - Council approves plan to demolish greengrocers

A developer is planning to demolish Greenfields, a fruit and veg shop on Victoria Road in Gorleston, and replace it with three houses. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘It could have been a lot worse’ - fire destroys entrance to holiday park’s main complex

A fire has ripped through the entrance of Haven's Hopton holiday park's main complex. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Police release image of potential witness in rape investigation

Police have released this image of a potential witness to an attack on a woman on July 12 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Cafe owner’s bid to open holiday home refused

Plans to convert the Seabreeze Cafe in Gorleston into a holiday home have been refused. Picture: Google Maps

‘I’m not sure we will cope’ - New football stadium plan recommended for approval

A rough map of plans for Gorleston FC's new football pitch at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Picture: Google Maps.

Cafe among Great Yarmouth’s new voting stations

St George's Theatre Cafe in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Andrew Fitchett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists