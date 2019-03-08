Cafe owner's bid to open holiday home refused

Plans to convert the Seabreeze Cafe in Gorleston into a holiday home have been refused. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A cafe owner's proposal to convert her business into a holiday home has been refused.

Hazel Watts, who owns the Seabreeze Cafe in Gorleston, had hoped to convert the premises' ground floor into a one-bedroom holiday let.

Planners at Great Yarmouth Borough Council, however, have refused to grant the application, stating the change of use would not be acceptable on account of flood risk.

The cafe lies in a flood zone and the Environment Agency (EA) had objected unless the blueprint included raised floors and a higher refuge for guests.

Another reason for refusal, the council has said, was the size of the washroom.

It said: "The layout of the proposed development did not provide adequate standards of living accommodation by seeking to provide a substandard area to wash by being too small."

The cafe is on Pier Gardens, close to the beach and the Pavilion Theatre.

You may also want to watch: