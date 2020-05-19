Bid to build 33 village houses recommended for approval

The plan, to be discussed at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s development control committee on Thursday (May 21), would see the scheme, including nine social houses, constructed on land north of Tower Road.

The proposal has received a number of objections from residents over concerns the development would place further demands on local facilities and infrastructure.

An estate of nine houses is already under construction on land adjacent to the site, immediately to the east of Tower Road.

In a report published ahead of the meeting officials recommend councillors permit the application, stating the “need to provide housing provides a material reason for approval in favour of the development and, it is assessed on marginal balance, that the harms identified do not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of providing housing”.

