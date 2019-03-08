£47,500 boost for Great Yarmouth homeless fund

One of the bedrooms in Herring House. Picture: Nick Butcher © Archant 2012

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has been awarded government funding of £47,500 to support homeless people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Herring House, a hostel for the homeless in Great Yarmouth.. Picture: Nick Butcher Herring House, a hostel for the homeless in Great Yarmouth.. Picture: Nick Butcher

The grant will allow an additional pathway worker to be employed for one year at Herring House Trust, a charity operating a homeless hostel in the town.

The council already funds one pathway worker and has said the new role will double the amount of outreach support available for rough sleepers.

In the most recent rough sleeper counts the number of rough sleepers in Great Yarmouth was 10 people.

Nicola Turner, housing director at the borough council, said: “The council is really pleased that its bid has been successful for funding for an additional Pathway Worker.”.

Gaynor Collin, business manager of Herring Housing Trust, said: “With this funding we will be able to offer more intensive support to people who are vulnerable and in need of emergency housing.