Search

Advanced search

French town and tourism stalwart receive freedom on Great Yarmouth borough

PUBLISHED: 13:29 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 17 December 2019

Honorary Freedom of the Borough presentation to Aileen Mobbs at Great Yarmouth Minster. Picture: James Bass Photography.

Honorary Freedom of the Borough presentation to Aileen Mobbs at Great Yarmouth Minster. Picture: James Bass Photography.

(C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

Honorary Freedom of the Borough has been granted to a local tourism stalwart and Great Yarmouth's twin town in France.

Honorary Freedom of the Borough presentation to the Town Council of Rambouillet represented by Mayor Marc Robert at Great Yarmouth Minster. Picture: James Bass Photography.Honorary Freedom of the Borough presentation to the Town Council of Rambouillet represented by Mayor Marc Robert at Great Yarmouth Minster. Picture: James Bass Photography.

In a formal ceremony at the Minster, led by the Mayor Cllr Michael Jeal, Aileen Mobbs and the Mayor of Rambouillet, Marc Robert, were presented with a scroll to confirm the special distinction.

Mrs Mobbs is the second woman to receive this honour, the first being former Mayor Cora Batley in 1997.

The privilege is given to those who the Council feel has provided the borough with invaluable services over many years.

Mrs Mobbs first became a member of the Greater Yarmouth Tourist Authority soon after she moved to the town in 1987.

Honorary Freedom of the Borough presentation to the Town Council of Rambouillet represented by Mayor Marc Robert at Great Yarmouth Minster. Picture: James Bass Photography.Honorary Freedom of the Borough presentation to the Town Council of Rambouillet represented by Mayor Marc Robert at Great Yarmouth Minster. Picture: James Bass Photography.

Together with the late Ernie Childs she was also responsible for forming the Maritime Festival in 1999, for which she chairman for nine years.

You may also want to watch:

Rambouillet became Great Yarmouth's "twin" town in 1956, which makes it the second longest twinning link in the country.

Most Read

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Council proposing £230,000 loan to buy empty premises

This building on King Street in Great Yarmouth could be revamped as a tourist information centre with a £230,000 loan from the council. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Drivers caught doing more than double speed limit

Drivers were clocked travelling at 67mph and 64mph in a 30mph limit. Picture: Archant.

Van driver crashed into parked car while trying to open box of Matchmakers

A van driver crashed into a parked car after trying to open a box of Matchmakers at the wheel. Picture: Archant

Most Read

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Council proposing £230,000 loan to buy empty premises

This building on King Street in Great Yarmouth could be revamped as a tourist information centre with a £230,000 loan from the council. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Drivers caught doing more than double speed limit

Drivers were clocked travelling at 67mph and 64mph in a 30mph limit. Picture: Archant.

Van driver crashed into parked car while trying to open box of Matchmakers

A van driver crashed into a parked car after trying to open a box of Matchmakers at the wheel. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

French town and tourism stalwart receive freedom on Great Yarmouth borough

Honorary Freedom of the Borough presentation to Aileen Mobbs at Great Yarmouth Minster. Picture: James Bass Photography.

Survey: Your perfect day in Great Yarmouth

Summer in Great Yarmouth on the seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s just crazy’ - Mix-up leaves villagers with each other’s phone numbers

Julia Mays, 47, has been receiving calls from strangers after problems with phone lines in Fritton and St Olaves. Picture: Julia Mays.

Prolific burglar has sentence extended after admitting 33 more offences

Ronnie Bridges, previously of Lowestoft, has been sentenced in connection with a further 33 burglaries. PIcture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘Not the new trains’ fault’ says Greater Anglia after rail chaos

A new Stadler train about to depart from Lowestoft - most rural services should soon return to normal after the trains were found not to be responsible for signalling issues. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists