French town and tourism stalwart receive freedom on Great Yarmouth borough

Honorary Freedom of the Borough presentation to Aileen Mobbs at Great Yarmouth Minster. Picture: James Bass Photography. (C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

Honorary Freedom of the Borough has been granted to a local tourism stalwart and Great Yarmouth's twin town in France.

Honorary Freedom of the Borough presentation to the Town Council of Rambouillet represented by Mayor Marc Robert at Great Yarmouth Minster. Picture: James Bass Photography. Honorary Freedom of the Borough presentation to the Town Council of Rambouillet represented by Mayor Marc Robert at Great Yarmouth Minster. Picture: James Bass Photography.

In a formal ceremony at the Minster, led by the Mayor Cllr Michael Jeal, Aileen Mobbs and the Mayor of Rambouillet, Marc Robert, were presented with a scroll to confirm the special distinction.

Mrs Mobbs is the second woman to receive this honour, the first being former Mayor Cora Batley in 1997.

The privilege is given to those who the Council feel has provided the borough with invaluable services over many years.

Mrs Mobbs first became a member of the Greater Yarmouth Tourist Authority soon after she moved to the town in 1987.

Together with the late Ernie Childs she was also responsible for forming the Maritime Festival in 1999, for which she chairman for nine years.

Rambouillet became Great Yarmouth's "twin" town in 1956, which makes it the second longest twinning link in the country.