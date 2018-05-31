Search

‘Please follow government’s recommendations’ - Mayor records video message for borough

PUBLISHED: 13:34 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 21 March 2020

Michael Jeal dons the mayoral robes on his first day of office. Picture: Liz Coates

Residents of Great Yarmouth have been urged to follow the government’s advice over coronavirus, in a video message recorded by the mayor of the borough.

Michael Jeal, who was appointed mayor in May last year, has offered his gratitude to key workers in the borough and asked all residents to play their part as the country deals with the pandemic.

He said: “I want to offer my support to all residents of the borough at this time of uncertainty.

“The council is doing all in its power to help the most vulnerable and everyone affected by this pandemic.”

The mayor added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the key workers in our borough.

“Please follow the government’s recommendations. It is vitally important that we all play our part.

“We have a fantastically strong community. Please remember to help and support each other and stay safe.”

