What does historic cabinet role mean for Great Yarmouth's MP?

Brandon Lewis has been named as Lord Chancellor - Credit: PA

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has been appointed as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice in prime minister Liz Truss's government.

The role of Lord Chancellor is one of the most ancient offices of state, dating back to the 1400s.

They now head the Ministry of Justice as the Secretary of State for Justice.

Previously the Lord Chancellor also acted as Speaker of the House of Lords.

The Lord Chancellor was also head of the judiciary and the senior judge of the House of Lords in its judicial capacity.

However, under the Constitutional Reform Act 2005 the Lord Chancellor ceased to be the Speaker of the Lords and was replaced by the Lord Speaker.

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis. - Credit: PA

In addition, the Lord Chief Justice is now head of the judiciary, and the Lord Chancellor may no longer sit as a judge.

The origin of the office of the Lord Chancellor was as secretary to the medieval Kings of England.

In this role the Lord Chancellor was responsible for the supervision, preparation and dispatch of the King's letters, which entailed the use of the Sovereign's Seal.

In due course the Lord Chancellor took on further administrative functions on behalf of the Sovereign.

Although the occupant has fulfilled a variety of different roles throughout history, it has consistently been their duty to hold the Great Seal of the Realm, which has come to symbolise his office.

In view of his importance in the King's Council the Lord Chancellor came to preside over Parliament when the monarch was not personally available.

A flashback of Brandon Lewis and Liz Truss at Peel Ports site in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

Mr Lewis has followed in the footsteps of Ms Truss as she was Lord Chancellor between July 2016 and June 2017.

The last incumbent was Dominic Raab.

In the financial year 2020/21 the Lord Chancellor was paid a entitled salary of £71,673 with the claimed salary being £67,505.

The Public Service Pensions Act 2013 ended the special pension arrangements for future holders of the three great offices of State - the prime minister, lord chancellor and the speaker of the House of Commons.

They would instead be covered by the Ministerial Pension Scheme.

Norwich Crown Court comes under Brandon Lewis's remit - Credit: Archant



